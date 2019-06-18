Dwyane Wade Drops Some Parenting Gems And Talks Supporting His Gay Son

Dwyane Wade is speaking out about why it was important for him to support his younger son going to a pride parade this spring.

Wade’s 12-year-old-son Zion attended Miami Beach Pride with his stepmother, Gabrielle Union. He shared photos of himself attending the annual event on social media, as did his supportive older brother. In one photo, Zion is surrounded by his family while carrying a rainbow flag. Wade, who was at an away game in Toronto, also shared the photo on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Zion had his own cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile.”

“We support each other with Pride!,” he added.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade told Variety (via Complex). “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

NBA star Dwyane Wade on supporting his son’s attendance at Miami #Pride https://t.co/yk4kuCE3nA pic.twitter.com/uRFIUVdUrK — Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2019

D. Wade admits he was stunned when he received backlash on social media for allowing his young son to attend a gay pride parade.

“This is my job as a father,” he said. “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”

And when it comes to advice for parents during Pride month, the NBA star had this to say, “I’m asked a question about my kids a lot from a sports perspective.” He continued, “I think people expect you to parent each kid the same. They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

