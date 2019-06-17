Will Packer’s ‘Ambitions’ Will Be Your New Favorite Show

| 06.17.19
Will Packer is confident that his new show Ambitions staring Robin Givens will be your new favorite show. Givens plays a powerful, hardcore lawyer named Stephanie who she says is “a lot of fun.” Packer clarifies that “a lot of fun” means, “she will cut you eat you and spit you out before lunch.” Stephanie is not someone you want to mess with.

Givens enjoys playing Stephanie so much that in her real life she asks herself “what would Stephanie do?” Packer describes Ambitions as “a very sexy show,” that you’ll want to grab “a bottle of wine,” and watch.

Ambitions premiers Tuesday June 18 on OWN. Packer is confident that this show will be your new obsession!

Hear part two of their interview below:

