Last week Trump announced that Sarah Sanders will be leaving the White House and Huggy want’s to know why she’s still “lying around.” He says maybe she’s working on her “auto Lie-ography” called “I Know Why The Orange Bird Lies.” Then in typical Huggy fashion he makes up something that’s untrue but could be true…”Trump named April 1 Sarah Sanders Day,” he jokes. Wouldn’t that be something?!
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: Has Sarah Sanders Left Yet?”
Why left sarah sanders..
ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻-𝟻𝟻𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More