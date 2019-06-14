CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

SC Woman Stopped For Driving Drunk In Toy Truck

Leave a comment

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication. They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she driving about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.

Celebrity Jailbirds
36 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

DUI , South Carolina

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close