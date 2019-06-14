Chef Huda’s Signature Fried Chicken & Sweet Potato Belgian Waffle [RECIPE]

CHEF SPOTLIGHT: Chef Huda Mu’min

RECIPE: Fried Chicken & Sweet Potato Belgian Waffle

SERVINGS: 4

INGREDIENTS:

Buttermilk marinade

2-4 pounds boneless skinless chicken tenders

1 quart of buttermilk

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

*Marinated for 15-30 minutes

Fried Chicken

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Oil for frying

*Preheat oil to 350 degrees

DIRECTIONS:

• In a large bowl combine buttermilk and Old Bay Seasoning for marinade with a whisk. Once the mixture is blended submerge chicken pieces in mixture. Tightly cover with plastic wrap and let marinate for 15-20 minutes.

• In a large shallow pan or ziplock bag combine the all purpose flour and remaining seasoning. Make sure the seasoning is distributed throughout the flour mixture.

• Remove from buttermilk marinade and let drain on a rack. Place a piece of chicken into flour mixture. Move the chicken around until completely covered. Gently shake off any excess flour. Repeat with remaining chicken pieces.

• When ready, gently release the first pieces of chicken into the hot oil and let cook fully until golden brown. Once done, use tongs to carefully remove cooked chicken from oil.

• Rest cooked chicken on a wire rack over a baking sheet.

CLICK OVER FOR THE BELGIAN WAFFLE RECIPE.

