CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Ciara’s New Pixie Hairstyle Has Toni Braxton Vibes

Leave a comment

Ciara traded her signature long locks for a Toni Braxton-inspired wig Monday night when she stepped out for the 2019 ACE Awards in New York City to accept the Style Icon award.

The “Level Up” singer rocked a two-piece feathered and bejeweled ensemble from the fall 2018 Giambattista Valli Haute Couture collection, Page Six reports. She complemented the look with an adorable pixie wig.

“You giving me Toni Braxton,” one person commented under Ciara’s Instagram video, while another dubbed her “Ciara Braxton,” referencing Toni’s iconic cover of her 1993 self-titled album.

Ciara believes the key to achieving great style is by having fun. “You wear the clothes. Clothes don’t wear you,” she told Us Weekly at Accessories Council’s ACE Awards in New York City on Monday, June 10. “It’s a great way for you to express yourself and you can communicate with fashion. I think you just have to have fun with it. Don’t overthink the process. Think long, thing wrong.”

She also told Us that “there is something cool about when a girl can have the feminine within a tough look.” Adding, “Sometimes simplicity is a statement. Less is more. So, when you cannot try too hard and be fly? That’s when it’s dope to me.”

Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Serving Family Goals During Vacation [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ciara , new hair , New York city , Toni Braxton

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close