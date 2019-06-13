Ciara’s New Pixie Hairstyle Has Toni Braxton Vibes

Ciara traded her signature long locks for a Toni Braxton-inspired wig Monday night when she stepped out for the 2019 ACE Awards in New York City to accept the Style Icon award.

The “Level Up” singer rocked a two-piece feathered and bejeweled ensemble from the fall 2018 Giambattista Valli Haute Couture collection, Page Six reports. She complemented the look with an adorable pixie wig.

“You giving me Toni Braxton,” one person commented under Ciara’s Instagram video, while another dubbed her “Ciara Braxton,” referencing Toni’s iconic cover of her 1993 self-titled album.

Ciara believes the key to achieving great style is by having fun. “You wear the clothes. Clothes don’t wear you,” she told Us Weekly at Accessories Council’s ACE Awards in New York City on Monday, June 10. “It’s a great way for you to express yourself and you can communicate with fashion. I think you just have to have fun with it. Don’t overthink the process. Think long, thing wrong.”

Thank you #AceAwards for the Style Icon award. It was truly an honor! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GR0ivvbWdy — Ciara (@ciara) June 12, 2019

She also told Us that “there is something cool about when a girl can have the feminine within a tough look.” Adding, “Sometimes simplicity is a statement. Less is more. So, when you cannot try too hard and be fly? That’s when it’s dope to me.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE