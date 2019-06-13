Congrats to Cassie and her boyfriend Alex Fine! After the pair stepped out publicly for the first time as a new couple last December, Cassie confirmed what had been rumored for a few days now — she’s expecting her first child.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie captioned in a sweet photo on Instagram. The pair are sitting inside of a vintage car looking back while a pair of baby shoes hang from the dashboard.

Fine, who runs the Alex Fine Performance personal training program and trains the likes of former and current NFL ballers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Reggie Bush also penned a letter to his lady and their baby girl. See it below.

Cassie Confirms She And Her BF Are Expecting A Baby Girl was originally published on theboxhouston.com