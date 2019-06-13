Aries Spears Weighs In On The NBA Finals

It’s NBA Finals time and it’s looking like the Raptors might win it all. Aries Spears just can’t wrap his head around the fact that, “we’re about to let Canada be NBA champions.” While the great sport of Basketball was created in Canada, “it was perfected here.”

Similar to how “Michael Jordan is from Brooklyn but he claims North Carolina,” he explains.

A lot of the Raptors players are Black and from the United States, but the team is still a Canadian team. Basketball is so predominately Black and Canada isn’t so “to have Canada do it, it just don’t feel right,” he insists.

You can catch Spears this weekend in Dallas at the Addison Improv.

