Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice On Fixing Your Own Life [Exclusive Video]

Depression as well as other mental & emotional health issues are at an all-time high in the Black community. Many still refusing to receive help, and some even refuse to acknowledge the problem. As Iyanla Vanzant gears up for her new season of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN, she blesses us with some advice to fix our own lives.

She also gives a proper understanding of love, peace and happiness exists. She also gives insight into her own spirituality and religion and how it guides her life. Check out the video below…

Iyanla later opens up about particular behind the show including how she is able to get her guests to open up to her about their most personal issues and which guest she had the most challenging time working with.

