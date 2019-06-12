Guy’s Gripe: Dead Beat Dads Get No Love

| 06.12.19
Guy can’t stand dead beat dads who believe that just because they made a “deposit” they deserve a Father’s Day gift. If you’re not sure if you’re a dead beat dad Guy breaks it down for you. If you don’t know your child’s doctors or teachers name, the name of their school, their favorite bedtime story or color; you’re a dead beat dad. You get nothing. If you only show up for things like birthdays and graduations to take pictures…Father’s Day is not for you.

Father's Day , Guy Torry , TJMS

