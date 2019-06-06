Spike Lee To Present Denzel Washington With AFI Life Achievement Award

Spike Lee will present Denzel Washington with the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award!

The American Film Institute (AFI) also announced Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Jodie Foster, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman (2011 honoree), Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Julia Roberts and Cicely Tyson will participate in AFI’s tribute to Washington’s life and work.

“Denzel Washington is a hero to audiences all over the world and an inspiration for artists across generations,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO. “Prepare for an extraordinary night as AFI brings together American film’s finest to raise a glass to a national treasure.”

Multitalented film, television and music video artist Melina Matsoukas (AFI Class of 2005) will receive the 2019 Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal, recognizing her extraordinary creative talents.

Tickets to attend the Gala are available at AFI.com/laa/default.aspx.

The special will air on TNT on Thursday, June 20, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by an encore at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Sister network Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will also air the special in September, during a night of programming dedicated to Washington’s work. This marks the seventh year the Emmy®-winning AFI special will air on TNT.

