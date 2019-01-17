CLOSE
Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Murder Of Morgan Freeman’s Step-Granddaughter

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of actor Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter in New York City.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Lamar Davenport stabbed his girlfriend E’Dena Hines multiple times in August 2015 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Davenport issued an apology during his sentencing hearing Thursday, and said, “I don’t remember what happened.”
Davenport was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in May.

Hines was an aspiring actress and played a small role in the movie “5 Flights Up” along with Freeman and Diane Keaton.
Freeman said in a statement after her death that “the world will never know her artistry and talent.”

His publicist previously said that while Hines was Freeman’s step-granddaughter, he referred to her as his granddaughter.

