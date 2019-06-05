Huggy Lowdown: A Message For New Vegans

| 06.05.19
Veganism has transformed over the years! Proof of this is in the transformation of the veggie burger. They used to be just smashed patties of black beans now they have different variations like the Impossible burger. New vegans claim that the Impossible burger is the best thing ever, even better than hamburgers. But, Huggy suggests you order your new vegan buddy an impossible burger and put pork bacon on it just to mess with them.

