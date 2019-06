Tom Joyner is a legend in the game. Not only has he made a name for himself in radio, he has also impacted the lives of many. It was only right that his One More Time Experience open up the summer concert season at the NEW Aretha Franklin Amphitheater!

Before the party got started, we honored the Queen of Soul with a tribute done by the amazingly talented, Mary Griffin.

