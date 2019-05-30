CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Judge: Kodak Black Should Remain Jailed Until Trial

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Miami on Wednesday successfully appealed a judge’s decision to release rapper Kodak Black on bond after his arrest for a weapons violation.

In a hearing in U.S. District Court, Judge Federico Moreno said the 21-year-old rapper was a “danger to the community” based on his lengthy criminal record.

Black was arrested during a Miami-area hip-hop festival earlier this month that was marred by several violent incidents outside the venue. Authorities are investigating three unrelated shootings in the Miami area with possible connections to the festival.

Prosecutors say that on two occasions Black had falsified information on federal forms to purchase firearms from a Miami-area gun shop. Black purchased a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown.

The rapper pleaded not guilty, and a judge previously granted his release on $550,000 bond and house arrest. Moreno overturned that decision, saying the type of weapons purchased by Black was concerning. The judge suggested it was unlikely Black could remain out of trouble even if placed under supervised house arrest.

When asked about why Black needed firearms, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, responded that the rapper faced security threats from gangs and other rivals.

Authorities said one of the weapons purchased by Black was found at the scene of a recent shooting in nearby Pompano Beach.

The rapper also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states. He will be held in custody in Miami while he awaits a trial date likely to be scheduled before the end of the summer.

Prosecutors said Black could face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors
25 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

arrest , Jail , kodak black , Miami , Rapper Arrested

One thought on “Judge: Kodak Black Should Remain Jailed Until Trial

  1. Rule on said:

    State of it.
    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 15000 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 3-5 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 95-500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ .SEE MORE

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close