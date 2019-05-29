Phaedra Parks And DJ Tone Kapone Have Split

Phaedra Parks and Chicago DJ Tone Kapone, are no reportedly longer an item.

The breakup between Pharks and Kapone comes amid rumors that she may be making a return to “Housewives.” We’re sure you recall that Parks was sent packing from the show for lying on Kandi Burruss.

Meanwhile, Burruss has flat out said she’s out of the show if they bring back Parks. However, some don’t believe her because “RHOA” is central to her success with her other endeavors. On the other hand, it may not be worth worrying about because according to the Straight From the A blog, Parks is NOT returning for season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE