Wendy Williams Reveals #1 Rule For Getting Breast Implants, Talks Dating Life

Wendy Williams is reportedly living her best life following her split from estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

The daytime diva was spotted at Kandi Burruss’ sexy variety show, “Welcome to the Dungeon,” rocking a black dress with plenty of a cleavage, Celebrity Insider reports.

Th outlet also notes that Hollywood Life reported that Wendy addressed her breast implants while dishing about the event on her talk show.

“I went to the show and, look,” she said, showing off a photo of herself from the event.

“I’m telling you, under-the-muscle implants since 1994!’, she continued, adding, “They still stay up! If you’re going to do it, go under the muscle!”

Williams also made sure to note that she had TWO dates during that particular night. One of the men accompanied her to Kandi’s show.

“I had lined up a second date perhaps in my mind, because I had tickets for the ‘Saturday Night Live’ wrap party for the season,” she explained. Instead of hitting up the SNL event, “My second date ended up just coming over as opposed to us going out,” she said.

One fan commented, “She’s never looked better! There’s something about her aura now! I’m happy Wendy’s happy! I absolutely loooove her and always rooting for her!”

Another added: “We love independent Wendy! Glowing with happiness.”

A third follower noted: “Yess Wendy!! The bloggers say u still with yo man, letting him stay with u while his baby mama is in the Dominican Republic. The decision is not up to me but I sure hope to hell u ain’t letting that garbage stay with u still.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE