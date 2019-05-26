Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleFamily & Relationships

Sasha Obama Gets Glammed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment
US-OBAMA-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Sasha Obama is growing up right in front of our eyes!

The youngest daughter of our forever President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama looked absolutely stunning in newly leaked photos of her going to her high school prom. While everyone begins wondering what her date is thinking about taking one of the former First Daughters to prom, he looked more than relaxed in a clean tux.

Sasha posed in a classic black dress as she posed for photos ahead of attending prom with Chris Milton, who is apparently a resident of Ohio. That’s about all internet sleuths were able to find out about him.

Michelle Obama was on hand to send young Sasha off and older sister Malia Obama was present as well. As for Barack? Well, we’re sure he attended to give her date a rather earnest talking to.

PHOTOS: Essence via Twitter user @RugaNICE

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

The Obamas Through The Years
21 photos
 

Sasha Obama Gets Glammed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

celebrity kids , Malia Obama , Obama Family , Obamas , Sasha Obama

One thought on “Sasha Obama Gets Glammed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]

  1. Rule on said:

    She is a beautiful girl!
    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 15000 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 3-5 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 95-500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ .SEE MORE

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close