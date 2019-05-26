Sasha Obama Gets Glammed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]

Sasha Obama is growing up right in front of our eyes!

The youngest daughter of our forever President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama looked absolutely stunning in newly leaked photos of her going to her high school prom. While everyone begins wondering what her date is thinking about taking one of the former First Daughters to prom, he looked more than relaxed in a clean tux.

Sasha posed in a classic black dress as she posed for photos ahead of attending prom with Chris Milton, who is apparently a resident of Ohio. That’s about all internet sleuths were able to find out about him.

Michelle Obama was on hand to send young Sasha off and older sister Malia Obama was present as well. As for Barack? Well, we’re sure he attended to give her date a rather earnest talking to.

PHOTOS: Essence via Twitter user @RugaNICE

