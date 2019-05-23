Huggy Lowdown: We Need A Remake Of ‘Good Times’

Two American classics, All In The Family and The Jeffersons, got a reboot in front of a live in-studio audience. Huggy really enjoyed them both and he couldn’t help but notice that the audience “looked like Wakanda.” When it came time for The Jeffersons everyone really seemed to really enjoy Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson, especially when he messed up. Huggy shares that next they’re doing Good Times unfortunately, “It ain’t true but it could be.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: