Scripted Miniseries In The Works Based On Tiger Woods’ Best-Selling Biography

Golfing champ Tiger Woods is receiving the scripted miniseries treatment just one month after he bagged his fifth Masters win, Deadline reports.

Woods’ life and career will be chronicled in the scripted miniseries that is currently in development and based on the New York Times best-seller “Tiger Woods,” co-authored by Jeff Benedict.

The book is based on more than 250 interviews with family, friends and associates and explores the rise and fall of the golf legend, according to Complex.

Benedict has teamed with Wheelhouse Entertainment to bring the project to life and he called the partnership a “dream.”

The madness of following Tiger Woods. 😳pic.twitter.com/jWJhbgIdJZ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 17, 2019

“[…] When I picked up Tiger Woods I saw what a true force Jeff really is—and a compelling way to bring the Tiger Woods story to life as one of the most moving in sports history,” Wheelhouse CEO Brent Montgomery told Deadline. “IP is becoming more important than ever before and to partner with a writer of Jeff’s caliber – someone who nails perfectly the experience and emotion behind epic people and their stories – is a huge win for Wheelhouse. It’s an enormously rich pool from which to create exciting projects in and around sports, and other high-intensity environments. We are ecstatic to be in the Jeff Benedict business.”

Benedict has written numerous sports titles and under his deal with Wheelhouse, they will reportedly develop a range of scripted and unscripted film and television projects based on his works.

“As a rabid sports fan, I had seen Jeff’s byline and read much of his work, always impressed by his insights and access into some pretty rarefied worlds,” Montgomery said.

Benedict added: “As a journalist, I let stories lead me on a journey. One of the thrills of being a writer is encountering the unexpected along the way. Even after doing this for over 20 years, I still get a charge out of meeting new people whose narratives surprise and inspire me. That’s exactly what happened when I met Brent and the Wheelhouse team. They are entrepreneurs on a mission to build audio and visual platforms for storytellers and creators. The opportunity to partner with them is a writer’s dream. I am eager to see where this new story and professional chapter takes us both.”

