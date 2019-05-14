CLOSE
Lawsuit Blames Tiger Woods For Drunken Driver’s Death

(AP Photo)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash last year are suing Tiger Woods. They blame the golfer and his girlfriend for allowing their son to drive home from their Florida restaurant while intoxicated.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday says Nicholas F. Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the Dec. 10 car crash.

Immesberger worked at The Woods restaurant in Jupiter that Woods owns. The golfer’s girlfriend, Erica Herman, is general manager.

The lawsuit says Herman recruited Immesberger as a bartender despite knowing his condition. And it says the restaurant’s employees, managers and owners allowed the 24-year-old man to be over-served even though they knew he was an alcoholic.

Woods’ agent hasn’t responded to an email seeking comment.

8 thoughts on “Lawsuit Blames Tiger Woods For Drunken Driver’s Death

  2. Ted Gravely on said:

    That stupid drunk deserves to die. Incredible that white people refuse to take responsibility for their criminal behavior. This is the trailer trash lottery. I’m glad that white drunk devil is dead. Just like white affluenza, it can’t possibly be his fault. He would have eventually killed someone and got off because; 1. He’s white. 2. He’s white. 3. He’s white., ect…. Thank The Most High that he just killed his stupid self.

    Reply
  5. L on said:

    Boo,hoo, Hoo–I have no damn sympathy for Tiger Woods.
    Since he appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show years ago and declared HE IS NOT an African American–screw him!!!!!!

    Reply

