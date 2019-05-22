Penn State Prof Moonlighting As Uber Driver Accused Of Kidnapping Three Women

A little over a month after a woman was killed after jumping into a fake Uber car, a Penn State professor is now accused of kidnapping three women, ABC reports.

Richard Lomotey was first arrested on May 11th after two women, who were driving in his vehicle, reported his odd behavior. They were riding along with Lomotey when they noticed he went in a different direction than what was on the GPS. He started asking the victims if they were single, and at some point he pulled over, locked the car and told them, “you’re not going anywhere.”

The women were able to escape the car and showed authorities Lomotey’s photo and took his license plate number from their Uber app, according to the police report.

A few days later, another victim, who was allegedly attacked before the two women on the same night, came forward saying she too was assaulted by Lomotey. The third plaintiff was leaving a club and saw a car with an Uber decal in the windshield. She allegedly handed Lomotey $10 cash because she didn’t have the app downloaded.

In a similar fashion, Lomotey began asking about her relationship status, to which she replied that “She was engaged and did not want to participate in any sexual activities with him,” according to court docs. But Lomotey didn’t take no for an answer and grabbed her wrists. He also continually locked the doors when she tried to unlock them to escape. The two began to fight, and in the scuffle the woman’s bra and shirt were ripped.

Eventually, she made the life-saving decision to open the door and jumped from the moving vehicle in an unknown location.

The 36-year-old suspect is an assistant professor on information science and technology at Penn State University.

Lisa Powers, a spokeswoman at Penn State, told ABC, “These allegations are deeply troubling and while we gather more information, he has been put on leave and will not be in the classroom. This is a criminal matter and we cannot comment further.”

