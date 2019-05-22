Nipsey Hussle’s Suspected Killer Eric Holder Indicted

Eric Holder, the man who brazenly gunned down beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle in broad daylight, was indicted on six-counts of charges including, of murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.

While reports have suggested that Holder and Hussle had an altercation of some kind, it’s unclear if that was the case or what the motive actually was. The shooting was captured on widely broadcast surveillance video, which doesn’t make the shooter’s intent any clearer.

Holder pleaded “not guilty” to charges but the case will head straight to trial after being presented to a grand jury. Chris Darden, who famously worked on the O.J. trial, stepped down as his attorney after his family received death threats.

Holder is being held on $$6.53 million bail. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 18.

