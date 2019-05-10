CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleFashion, Hair & Beauty

Rihanna To Launch New Fashion Label With LVMH

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label.

The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced Friday that a new line called Fenty will debut this spring and will be based in Paris.

Fenty “is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand,” according to a press release.

Rihanna, who already has the lines Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, says in a statement that “designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us … I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Rihanna Unleashes The Savage Beast In Latest Lingerie Line
36 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fenty , lvmh , Rihanna , Savage X Fenty

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close