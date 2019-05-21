DJ Khaled on Nipsey Hussle: ‘He’s Like a Prophet’

NEW YORK (AP) — During the recording of what became one of Nipsey Hussle’s final songs, the rapper and DJ Khaled spoke passionately about “our families, entrepreneurship, leadership and just love,” Khaled recalls.

The result of the session is “Higher,” the latest single from Khaled’s new album “Father of Asahd,” released Friday. Before Hussle’s March 31 death, they filmed a music video for the song, which also features John Legend.

Khaled says, “He had a beautiful spirit, beautiful vibe, beautiful energy. When we got to the studio, he put that into the song.”

Khaled is donating all proceeds from “Higher” to Hussle’s children, 10-year-old Emani and 2-year-old Kross. The music video, filmed days before Hussle died, was released Friday.

Khaled says Hussle was “such a great man and a great leader. He’s like a prophet.”

