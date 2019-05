Remember the first time you did it? All of your friends were doing it and you were curious to find out what all of the commotion was about. If you haven’t done it yet…what are you waiting on? It’s always better with a group so don’t do it alone, grab a your crew and just do it! Come out to the 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: