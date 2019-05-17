Alfredas Movie Review: John Wick 3

After gunning down a member of the High Table — the shadowy international assassin’s guild — legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization’s protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world’s most ruthless killers.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: