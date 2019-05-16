CLOSE
Man Charged In Deaths Of 6 More Dallas-Area Elderly Women

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman killed at least six other elderly women whose jewelry and other valuables he stole.

Kim Leach, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office, says 46-year-old Billy Chemirmir (CHEH-meer-meer) was indicted Tuesday on six more counts of capital murder.

Chemirmir has been in custody since March 2018 in the death of the 81-year-old. Police said at the time that investigators were reviewing about 750 unattended deaths of elderly women for possible links.

Authorities say he posed as a health care provider or maintenance worker to gain access to the women’s apartments and rob them.

His attorney, Phillip Hayes, says this week’s charges were a surprise and he hasn’t had time to review them.

