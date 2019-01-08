CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine Barnes Shooting

Leave a comment

24-year-old Larry Woodruffe has been charged with capital murder in the Dec. 30 shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. He was charged Tuesday after deputies said corroborating evidence of his involvement was confirmed. He remains in the Harris County Jail on a drug possession charge. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond for that charge but more than likely will remain in jail without bond for the capital murder charge.

Eric Black Jr., 20 was charged on Sunday with capital murder for his role in the shooting death of Barnes, who was sitting in a car with her mother when someone opened fire into her family’s car with her mother and there sisters also inside.

Woodruffe was previously sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a family member and in 2017, he was released under mandatory supervision and by November of that yea, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun. According to court records, Woodruffe pled guilty to a lesser charge in the weapons case and was sentenced to nine months in county jail.

RELATED: Hundreds Say Goodbye To Jazmine Barnes At Her Funeral [WATCH]

RELATED: Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To ‘Mistaken Identity’ Shooting”

IMAGE CREDIT: KPRC2

Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine Barnes Shooting was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close