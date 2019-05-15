Hughley TV: Tank Talks About Being Ginuwine’s Backup Singer [Video]

DL Hughley Show
Tank has really put his time in and earned his spot as one of the greatest. He worked literally from the bottom up. Thankfully he doesn’t feel like he’s ever worked with a “bad” artist.  He worked for Aaliyah, and Ginuwine and says, “it was the best.” T

o this day, if he’s around when Ginuwine performs  “Pony” he’ll run out on stage and sing background. Then he’ll go get ready for his own set.  From the beginning he says Ginuwine knew that Tank would be a star.

If it weren’t for that relationship, Tank doesn’t think he’d be who he is today.

