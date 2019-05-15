Guy’s Gripe: Bottled Water Is Expensive!

If You Missed It
| 05.15.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If you go over to Guy’s house you better drink all of your water! He tries to be an impeccable host so he has different types of alcohol, tea, and water. If you ask Guy for a 50 ounce bottle of water you better finish it! Just last week he had a friend over who asked for the 50 ounce bottle of water and only drank about 9 ounces of it. Because of this, he’s banned from Guy’s house for three months. Bottled water costs money people, don’t waste Guy’s money!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Guy Torry , TJMS , water

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close