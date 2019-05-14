Hughley TV: Wendy Raquel Robinson Was Kicked Out Of High School [Video]

What did you do to get in trouble in school? Well, Wendy Raquel Robinson managed to get herself kicked out of school! Back in the day she attended Hollywood high and found herself in trouble over smoking marijuana. She found herself hanging with the wrong crowd and fell for the peer pressure. One of the school’s guidance counselors just happened to roll up on them and there was nothing she could say or do to get out of trouble. But, she makes it clear that she doesn’t believe doing drugs is the right thing to do. Interestingly enough, one place she hasn’t gotten kicked out of “yet,” she says, is a bar.

