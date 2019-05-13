Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On Theft Charge

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail on a theft charge.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, D’Shawn Garrison faces six felonies after the two incidents.

On Sunday around 4 a.m., officers reportedly spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen at gunpoint the night prior, according to an Atlanta police incident report obtained by AJC.com. Garrison is accused of driving the vehicle.

After a brief chase, Garrison jumped out of the car and ran before he was caught. Two juvenile girls, who were in the car, were also detained and reportedly charged with curfew violation.

Garrison, who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest, faced a more serious charge: theft by receiving stolen property.

He was wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of a bond he received after being arrested on an armed robbery charge in Fulton County when he was 14, Channel 2 Action News reported.

On Tuesday, he posted bond and was released from the Fulton County jail, according to reports.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, he was arrested again by officers after allegedly raping a 54-year-old woman who was jogging, police said. He’s accused of tearing her pants off and assaulting her on a front lawn along the street. A witness saw what was happening, helped stop the assault and reportedly held Garrison until officers arrived.

He was reportedly charged with rape, aggravated assault by strangulation, battery that caused substantial physical harm and interference with government property. This time he was denied bond.

