One of the major surprises from the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience is Congresswoman Maxine Waters coming out to share the stage with Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly to share a dance with the Fly Jock. Afterward, Congresswoman Waters talked about the word that Joyner has put in to educate and entertain the black community including raising over 65 Million Dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

After the dancing, Waters paid tribute to the Flyjock, Ms. Cathy Hughes and Urban One on the night that we celebrate Joyner one more time. Watch as Waters “reclaim her time,” shade Donald Trump and more!

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Pays Tribute To Tom Joyner At The One More Time Experience was originally published on mymajicdc.com