Dan Baker is the Bama of the week, and for good reason. If you don’t recognize his name it’s because he’s really no one to know. He’s the BBC radio host who posted a picture of a couple holding a chimp and captioned it the royal family leaving the hospital. At this point Huggy is going to write a book about all of this foolishness and call it, “Racists Just Gonna Be Racist. ”

