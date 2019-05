White church is significantly different from Black church, as you probably assumed. Sherri currently goes to a white church because her son loves it, but she’s just not feeling it. She feels like the pastor is too perky and the issues Black people deal with are never addressed. Meanwhile Ms. Pat has never been to a white church, she says she needs her pastor to “sweat” and they have to serve food after service.

