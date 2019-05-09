CLOSE
Anita Baker Reschedules Houston Show Due To Weather Concerns

Anita Baker Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

Anita Baker has announced that she is rescheduling her sold-out Houston show due to weather concerns.

The show was set for tomorrow, May 10 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. A makeup date has not been announced yet.

Baker is currently in the midst of her farewell tour and a Texas swing was scheduled for Dallas, Houston and San Antonio for Mother’s Day weekend. However, due to the consistent storms that have pounded the Houston and surrounding areas since Tuesday and the advisory of more storms coming our way, Baker is pulling out of the Houston show.

The venue is asking for those who’ve purchased tickets to hold on to them as they will be honored on the new date.

Anita Baker Reschedules Houston Show Due To Weather Concerns was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

