Roland Martin: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee On Trump

| 05.08.19
Roland Martin calls Donald Trump “the thug President,” barbecue of his lack of morals and respect for the law. Martin says it seems like Trump told his people to “ignore subpoenas” and go on as if they have done nothing wrong.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee believes that if the American people are expected to obey the law, then the president should be expected to do the same. She calls what is currently taking place a, “constitutional crisis.” But insists that the Democrats are investigating the entire Trump administration. And though they believe the investigation will lead toward impeachment she says they’re “no running toward” making a decision.

The Trump administration keeps saying what they are not going to do instead of what they are going to do. Rep. Lee believes the truth will come out.

