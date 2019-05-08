Reverend Al. Sharpton: Trump Is The ‘Number One Loser In Business’

If You Missed It
| 05.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Reverend Al. Sharpton calls out the “blatant constitutional violations” by this president. Donald Trump refuses to release his tax returns and is seemingly ignoring the requests of the Democratic representatives.

The New York Times released tax documents that show that Trump personally over $1 billion in a 10 year period. Sharpton says he lost more money than anybody in the country. The ironic part is that while he was the “number one loser in business” he was busy “writing a business book.”

Sharpton believes that Trumps foreign business relationships are a threat to national security. He will be watching closely to see how this situation plays out.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Donald Trump , Reverend Al Sharpton , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close