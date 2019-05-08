Reverend Al. Sharpton: Trump Is The ‘Number One Loser In Business’

Reverend Al. Sharpton calls out the “blatant constitutional violations” by this president. Donald Trump refuses to release his tax returns and is seemingly ignoring the requests of the Democratic representatives.

The New York Times released tax documents that show that Trump personally over $1 billion in a 10 year period. Sharpton says he lost more money than anybody in the country. The ironic part is that while he was the “number one loser in business” he was busy “writing a business book.”

Sharpton believes that Trumps foreign business relationships are a threat to national security. He will be watching closely to see how this situation plays out.

