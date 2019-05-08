NFL Player Wants Oprah To Play His Blind Mom In New Movie [Watch]

We just came across news that will make you rejoice and cry at the same time. You see, NFLer DeAndre Hopkins‘ mother, Sabrina Greenlee, is getting a film made about her inspirational life.

Hopkins, the superstar wide receiver of the NFL Houston Texans is telling the universe that he wants the one and only Oprah Winfrey to play his mother in the film.

Here’s the backstory on his mom via TMZ Sports:

Back in 2002, she was ambushed by a woman who threw a dangerous mixture of drain cleaner and Clorox bleach at her face … which blinded her immediately.

The attack nearly killed her — and sent her into deep depression afterward — but she battled back to be an awesome mother and an active community leader.

Flash forward to now and DeAndre was spotted in Beverly Hills this past weened and was asked who he had in mind to portray his mom.

Initially he threw out Issa Rae’s name, but we guess he thought about the fact that she’s not that that much older than him and came back with Oprah Winfrey.

For all kinds of reason, getting Oprah to commit could be tricky because only the busiest woman in the world and because she recently hinted that she might be stepping away from acting. We (and DeAndre, we’re sure) hope she changes her mind, if it’s true.

Well, whoever is chosen to play his mom will be the call of BRON Studios and not Hopkins

Needless to say he is super excited about the new movie: “Man, it’s awesome.”

He is more than the best WR in the @NFL ! Deandre Hopkins will appear on Season 5 of @BallersHBO #ClemsonNFL // #GlobalHop🌍 pic.twitter.com/Tc0LEdpYD8 — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) May 4, 2019

In other DeAndre Hopkins entertainment news, he has also announced that he will be appearing in season five of the HBO series “Ballers.”

Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rob Corddry and John David Washington, the series depicts the lives and careers of two sports agents trying to make an impact in the lives of athletes, as well as righting some of the wrongs in the sports world.

As USA Today’s Texans Wire notes, Hopkins will follow in the footsteps of fellow NFL superstars Terrell Suggs, Antonio Brown, DeSean Jackson, Don Shula, Larry Csonka, Ndomakong Suh, Eddie George, and Julian Edelman to name but a few of the current and former footballers who have appeared in the series.

