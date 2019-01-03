DeAndre Hopkins Pledges Playoff Game Check To Help With Jazmine Barnes’ Funeral Costs

The entire Houston community has come together in the wake of Jazmine Barnes‘s senseless killing on December 30th and now Houston Texans’ wide receiver Deandre Hopkins has pledged his playoff game check to help with funeral expenses.

“When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter. I’m pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine,” Hopkins wrote on Twitter.

Barnes, 7, was with her mother and siblings on Sunday when her mother, LaPortia Washington, had taken them to the store to get coffee when a man in a 4-door red pickup truck pulled alongside them and opened fire. Barnes died at the scene. Her mother has been hospitalized since the shooting. The shooter is described as a white male in his 40s, with a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. His motive is unknown.

A reward has been posted for $100,000 for information to the whereabouts of the killer.

