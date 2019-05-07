Sandra Bland Secretly Recorded 2015 Traffic Stop With Overly Aggressive Officer

Four years after her death in a Waller County jail cell, the story of Sandra Bland continues to be a talking point in regards to police interactions and that of what really happened to Bland after she was pulled over, jailed and ultimately found dead.

Her death in 2015 felt like another jolt to the system in a summer that became filled with police involved shootings of unarmed black men and women. Now, a never before seen video has surfaced of Bland recording the moment she was pulled over by police.

The newly discovered video has prompted Bland’s family to call for her case to be re-opened.

“Open up the case, period,” Bland’s sister Shante Needham told WFAA when shown the video. Needham and other Bland family members believe the video was intentionally withheld. “We also know they have an extremely, extremely good cover-up system,” Needham said.

Bland’s lawyer, Cannon Lambert was shocked when he saw the video for the first time. The former Prairie View A&M student’s family settled with Waller County for $1.9 million in a civil wrongful death lawsuit in 2016.

