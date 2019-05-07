CLOSE
Kurtis Blow’s Heart Procedure Was A Success

We’ve got to send a somewhat belated big ol’ congrats to Kurtis Blow because last week he emerged from his heart surgery with good news.

Earlier, the Hip hop legend went to social media to ask for prayers, and after his procedure, he also used social media (Instagram) to reach out to his many fans and update them with the glorious news.

Here is what he wrote on his Instagram:

“Hello my family and friends. The surgery was a tremendous success- Praise God!! Thank you everyone for your prayers and well wishes!!! Wow!!! I am so humbled by all the love!!!! To God be the Glory!!! God Bless you all.

As we alluded to above, Blow had previously gone to Instagram to share that he was hospitalized an aortic artery repair procedure.

“The procedure will stabilize the artery from further damage caused by the hematoma I contacted from my recent travels to China…”

Blow, whose real name is Kurtis Walker, had confidence in his doctor and trusted God.

Again, congrats on your successful procedure and Gof Bless you, Kurtis Blow during your recovery.

  1. jose on said:

    congratulations man…
