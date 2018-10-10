Kurtis Blow Has The Perfect Holiday Event For The Whole Family

We’re not even to Halloween yet, but it’s never too early to start talking about Christmas!

This holiday season Kurtis Blow has the perfect play for the whole family! This is the fifth year for, The Hip-hop Nutcracker and he calls it a, “modern day mashup,” of classical music and hip-hop. It’s the perfect place for, “a family fun time!”

The 29-city Tour starts Nov. 8 and will run through the end of the year.

LL Cool J is credited for having the first Rap ballad, but Guy gives Blow the credit. He believes his, All I Want In This World, was the first rap ballad.

The song was on Blow’s first album and it was the first time he sang! Blow says he’s actually working on opening the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx. The museum will tell the true history of hip-hop and is scheduled to open in 2022. Visit uhhm.org for more information.

