Feds Looking For More R. Kelly Sex Tapes

R. Kelly‘s trouble with the feds continues as authorities are on lookout for more sex tapes of the embattled singer with underage girls.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois has interviewed “parties closely associated with Kelly” about possible tapes of the singer having sex with minors, according to TMZ.

The site says rumors of a bunch of the R&B icon’s sex tapes have been in the wind since he went on trial for child porn charges in 2008. He was found not guilty in that case.

As of now, Kelly is out on $1 million bail after being indicted on 10 counts of criminal sex abuse in Chicago’s Cook County in February. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal sex abuse involving four victims — including minors — in Chicago.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE