Feds Looking For More R. Kelly Sex Tapes

R. Kelly‘s trouble with the feds continues as authorities are on lookout for more sex tapes of the embattled singer with underage girls.
The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois has interviewed “parties closely associated with Kelly” about possible tapes of the singer having sex with minors, according to TMZ.
The site says rumors of a bunch of the R&B icon’s sex tapes have been in the wind since he went on trial for child porn charges in 2008. He was found not guilty in that case.
As of now, Kelly is out on $1 million bail after being indicted on 10 counts of criminal sex abuse in Chicago’s Cook County in February. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal sex abuse involving four victims — including minors — in Chicago.
I don’t condone anything R has done. However, I do hope they don’t find crap. R will get 100 years; not because justice is served, but because of his skin color. When is Harvey going on trial? How about little boy booty chaser Kevin Spacey? We should deal with our own – instead of turning our people into an oppressor. We should close our communities off to these racists and koons in order to create our own societies. We can’t live with the devil who was our oppressor. White people are flat out evil and their justice is unequal. I’m not giving a pass to R, just know that they allow their devils to exist with impunity.