Tiger Woods just got his Black card back and we already have to take it back. He’s decided to go to the White House and accept the Presidential Medal Of Honor from Trump….that’s not something a Black man would do. But that wasn’t the worst thing to go down this week. Kamala Harris went in on Trump’s “appointed groupie” William Barr and he’s the Bama of the Week! If you saw his hearing then you know exactly why he’s the Bama of the Week.
One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: William Barr Is Trump’s ‘Groupie’”
He SHOWED you and he TOLDED you. He even said America was Stupid. We will ALL have to pay the price for their LIES,SPIES, AND GREED. Your MONEY will not be the ANSWER. I feel bad for the Children SO Confused and Lonely. America really Need to PRAY and,get back to BASIC.WE ARE TRULY OUT OF CONTROL AND IT START FROM THE TOP!!! You Can’t keep your eyes closed and keep turning your head WRONG DOING AND LIES ARE WRONG THE PRICE IS TO GREAT…YOUR CHILDREN!