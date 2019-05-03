Huggy Lowdown: William Barr Is Trump’s ‘Groupie’

Tiger Woods just got his Black card back and we already have to take it back. He’s decided to go to the White House and accept the Presidential Medal Of Honor from Trump….that’s not something a Black man would do. But that wasn’t the worst thing to go down this week. Kamala Harris went in on Trump’s “appointed groupie” William Barr and he’s the Bama of the Week! If you saw his hearing then you know exactly why he’s the Bama of the Week.

