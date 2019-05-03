Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather Than Settle Son’s Debt

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times and killing him rather than repaying his son’s debt.

According to Channel 2 Action News, 49-year-old Joe Rayton was convicted of murder and other charges in connection with the May 20, 2016, shooting death of Antonio Ladson.

Rayton’s son, Joe “Man Man” Adams, reportedly stole $100 worth of money and drugs from Ladson days before the deadly shooting.

“Rather than repaying his son’s debts, Rayton decided to murder Ladson instead,” the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Authorities said Darrius “Dread” Winfield drove Rayton from his home to a northwest Atlanta residence. Adams was reportedly in the car, too. The three men arrived at the location at about 1:30 a.m., and Ladson was outside sitting in the front seat of his vehicle. Rayton had a bag containing a firearm, a wallet and a Mason jar filled with marijuana, according to prosecutors.

Ladson, 29, was on the phone when Rayton exited his vehicle, walked up to him and started a short conversation. Moments later, Rayton threw the Mason jar at Ladson to distract him and fired multiple shots, authorities said.

According to reports, Ladson was hit in the chest, legs, lower back and buttock. He tried to crawl into the back seat to get away, but Rayton continued to fire, prosecutors said. He was shot a total of six times and died at the scene.

Rayton reportedly returned to his vehicle, drove to meet his wife at a gas station about 5 a.m.

“The son handed Mrs. Rayton the murder weapon and told her to get rid of it,” prosecutors said. “Instead, Rayton’s wife kept the weapon and did not tell anyone about it until January 27, 2017.”

That friend reportedly provided the handgun to Atlanta police, and it matched the ballistics found at the murder scene.

In addition to murder, Rayton was reportedly convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rayton is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20. According to reports, Winfield and Adams were not charged in connection with the incident.

