Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer [Watch]

We’ve just learned that Bushwick Bill, a co-founder of the of the Texas rap group, Geto Boys, is dealing with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Bushwick says he was diagnosed in February and is currently on a regimen of intensive chemotherapy treatments. However, according to TMZ, he says it’s too early to tell how his body’s responding to the chemo.

The 52 year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Stephen Shaw, says his diagnosis took him by surprise because he was undergoing tests for month for a mass on his pancreas … a mass doctors said was benign.

“It was just crazy to find out that Pancreatic cancer isn’t detected until it’s in the fourth or fifth stage,” Bushwick said. “I’ve been keeping it to myself but I’m getting ready to tell Scarface, Willie D and I’ve only told close family members.”

Bill says he’s going to keep fighting, but he’s not afraid of death … something he made clear in his song, “Ever So Clear.”

In the clip, Bushwick is adamant that his pancreatic cancer won’t stop him from making music.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE