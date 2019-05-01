Gerald Kelly Is The ‘Joe Jackson Of Comedy’

05.01.19
How young is too young to be in the club? Comedian Gerald Kelly doesn’t have a rule about when his kids can go to the club, as long as they’re working. He and his three sons are on tour right now and the youngest of the bunch is 5-years-old.

Only one of his sons could legally go to a club to party but, the 5 and 13-year-old are only there to tell jokes. They’re young but talented so he’s putting them to work. He says all of his kids are comedians and he’s helping them get work and considers himself the “Joe Jackson of comedy.”

You can see Gerald Kelly’s Father and Sons Tour on Fathers Day at Caroline’s on Broadway.

