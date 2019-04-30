New Orleans High School Student Awarded 3.7 M In Scholarships

An 18-year-old New Orleans high school senior is being praised across social media for being accepted into 115 colleges and receiving $3.7 million in scholarship offers.

Antoinette Love says she’ll be the first in her family to attend college.

At this point, she tells CNN that she’s not even sure how many schools she applied to. “I just kept applying,” she said. “I wanted to see how many I could get into.”

Antoinette Love, a high school senior in New Orleans, got into 115 colleges and was offered over $3.7 million in scholarships https://t.co/lKaFqh31l6 pic.twitter.com/alILpBMm60 — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2019

Love has been stunned by the number of acceptance letters she has received.

“At first I didn’t think I was going to get this many, but then they just kept coming and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” she said.

The National Honor Society student reportedly has a 3.7 GPA and used resources like the College Common appand the Common Black application, to apply multiple colleges with one application. She also recommends prospective college students submit to schools that don’t have application fees.

According to The Advocate, Love is still waiting to hear from 12 more schools.

School officials are signing her praises for being “among the top seniors” across the nation who have been “accepted by the most colleges with the most financial offers in scholarships.”

“She has shown that she is able to compete on multiple levels, not only in terms of how many colleges that she’s been accepted into, but also in terms of how well she has done in high school,” said Sean Wilson, the head of Antoinette’s school.

The 18-year-old participates in school organizations such as the anime club, video game club, national honor society, the English honor society, and Rho Kappa social studies honor society. She also has a part-time job at a local mall.

“I like influencing others to be good and be their best,” said Williams, the oldest of five children.

“Antoinette is a very sincere student with a pleasant personality,” said her counselor Denise James. “She’s focused and enjoys reading and has managed to sustain a very impressive grade point average.”

